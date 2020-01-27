|
Kathryn Frey
Chambersburg - Kathryn E. Frey, 93, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away January 26, 2020 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on March 19, 1926 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Maurice and Martha (Sollenberger) Mentzer. She is the widow of the late Paul Frey, who died in 2009. She was a member of Chambersburg Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her four children: Marie (wife of Bill) Kuhn of Chambersburg, Dale (husband of Rachel) Frey of Chambersburg, Sara (wife of Randy) Steffy of Lancaster, and Steven (husband of Diana) Frey of Fayetteville. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and two sisters. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband Paul and six sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at 10:30AM in the Chambersburg Mennonite Church with Rev. Jerry Roth and Chaplain Steven Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020