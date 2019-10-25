|
Kathryn Gayman
Shippensburg -
Kathryn W. "Sis" Gayman, 98, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Menno Haven, Chambersburg. She was born Thursday, March 10, 1921 in Orrstown, PA. Kathryn was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Dorthea Miller Wise. Kathryn was a 1939 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. She was the head of housekeeping at Shippensburg University, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orrstown, the Valley Forest Cedarettes #45 and a life member of the Martha Custis Chapter # 342 Order of the Eastern Star. Kathryn is survived by one daughter, Donna R. Ocker of Chambersburg, one son, Dudley W. (Karen) Gayman of Fayetteville, five grandchildren, Michael Ocker, Lori Ocker Wroten, Gregory Ocker, Bryan Gayman, and Jeff Gayman, 10 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Gayman who passed away April 17, 2012. Also preceding her in death are two brothers, Raymond T. Wise and Gerald A. Wise, and a great grandson Benjamin Ocker. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the services from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3442 Orrstown Road, Orrstown, PA 17244, or to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019