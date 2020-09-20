1/1
Kathryn Mellott
1923 - 2020
Kathryn Mellott

Needmore - Kathryn Alta Mellott, 97, a resident of The Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Needmore, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Kathryn was born in Needmore, PA on March 22, 1923, a daughter of the late Jessie V. (Mellott) and Maynard R. DeShong. She was the widow of the late Rev. Samuel B. Mellott, whom she married on November 22, 1943. He preceded her in death on August 28, 1997.

She worked as a seamstress at Mercersburg Dress Company until her retirement. In addition to her work as a seamstress, she also helped work the family farm, tended her extensive garden and enjoyed hunting. She also enjoyed doing word searches, playing Tri-ominous, studying genealogy and playing bingo for stuffed animals at The Shook Home.

Kathryn had a strong faith in God until the day she was called home. She previously attended Webster's Mill Free Brethren Church, Pleasant Ridge Church of the Brethren and most recently Lemaster's United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Anna L. (wife of Paul) Martin, of St. Thomas, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Jennifer (wife of Timothy) Althoff of Chambersburg, PA, Jason (husband of Molly) Martin of Pleasant Gap, PA , Eric Martin of Morgantown, WV as well as her four great grandchildren Rebecca Althoff, Elisha Martin, Jordan Althoff, Kara Martin and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister Kathleen A. Detwiler in 2016.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union Cemetery, McConnellsburg, PA with Rev. Roger Truax officiating. If attending, it's encouraged to bring a lawn chair and use the guidelines for Covid-19 set by the CDC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kathryn to The Shook Home 55 South Second Street Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Arrangements were made by the Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
