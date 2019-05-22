Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Mercersburg
Chambersburg - Kathryn S. Billow, age 101, passed away May 16, 2019, at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA.

Born on October 27, 1917, in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Rush and Barbara Grosh Smith.

Kathryn graduated from Mercersburg High School in 1936. She continued her education and graduated from Hagerstown Business College.

During their employment, at Fairchild Industries, Kathryn met her beloved husband, Leon M. Billow. Lee preceded her in death in July 1986. Kathryn was last employed and retired from the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD.

As an avid golfer she was a proud member of the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association, scoring several holes-in-one. In addition to golf, her interests included: watching the Baltimore Orioles, square dancing, bowling, oil painting, and traveling, especially her trip to Africa.

In addition to her husband and parents, Kathryn was proceeded in death by a sister, Helen Knoll and brothers: Harold, Varden, Ray, and Donald Smith.

Surviving are nieces, Sandy (Albert) Knoll and Jackee (Mendel) Crunkleton, Vivian (Richard) Bowers all of Chambersburg. Nephews, Jay (Ellen) Smith, Chambersburg and John (Beth) Smith of York, PA and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. "Aunt Kate" and her niece Sandy were especially close. They referred to each other as my "special angel".

Kathryn was a vibrant, independent lady, who was loved and admired by many. She will be greatly missed.

Private services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA. Reverend John Ile will be officiating. The family requests the omission of flowers.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from May 22 to May 23, 2019
