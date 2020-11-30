Kathryn Schmidt
Chambersburg - Kathryn Schmidt, 65, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her home. Born December 6, 1954 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Lois (Moriarty) Holden, and widow to the late Richard Schmidt, who preceded her in death on January 8, 2008.
Kathryn earned her Bachelors in Science from Penn State University and went on to work as an RN in the maternity department at the Chambersburg Hospital for 17 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Landis-McCleaf Marine Corps League Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching the news and movies, reading, painting, and rooting on the Nittany Lions and the Steelers. Always the caregiver, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping take care of them.
Surviving are her children, Kathryn "Kat" Schmidt and significant other Billy Reisinger, and Rex Eric Schmidt, all of Chambersburg; grandchildren Raziella, Decklyn and Alexandria; and siblings Rebecca Martin of Maugansville, MD, Judith Setterberg (Scott) of Toledo, OH, and Eric Holden (Karen), of Chambersburg; Step-mother, Alta Holden; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
