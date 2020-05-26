|
|
Kathy M. Silks
Las Vegas, NV - Kathy M. Silks, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home in Las Vegas, NV.
Born July 7, 1955 in Millersburg, PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joyce Silks of Chambersburg, PA, and a sister, Lisa Black of Chambersburg, PA. Kathy attended Chambersburg Area High School from 1970-1973, but was a 1973 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Todd of Las Vegas, NV; two children, Stephanie L. Starr, and Brian M. Starr and wife, Susan, all of Greencastle, PA; four grandchildren, Cody Costa, Emily Costa, Brian Starr Jr., and Brianna Starr; one great-granddaughter, Tayleigh Costa; one sister, Lori Wetzel and husband Charles of Newbern, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Public Opinion from May 26 to May 28, 2020