Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Silks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy M. Silks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy M. Silks Obituary
Kathy M. Silks

Las Vegas, NV - Kathy M. Silks, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home in Las Vegas, NV.

Born July 7, 1955 in Millersburg, PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joyce Silks of Chambersburg, PA, and a sister, Lisa Black of Chambersburg, PA. Kathy attended Chambersburg Area High School from 1970-1973, but was a 1973 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Todd of Las Vegas, NV; two children, Stephanie L. Starr, and Brian M. Starr and wife, Susan, all of Greencastle, PA; four grandchildren, Cody Costa, Emily Costa, Brian Starr Jr., and Brianna Starr; one great-granddaughter, Tayleigh Costa; one sister, Lori Wetzel and husband Charles of Newbern, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Public Opinion from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -