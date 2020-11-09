Kay I. Smith
Chambersburg - Kay Irene (Farner) Smith, wife of Jay Keagle Smith Sr. passed away on November 7, 2020. Daughter of the late Homer M. and Nellie I. Farner, she was born and raised in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
A 1960 graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High School, she then attended the Goldey-Beacom School of Business in Wilmington, Delaware, graduating in 1961. Following her education, she worked at The Sugar Bowl in Shippensburg; Chambersburg Dairy on Scotland Ave. in Chambersburg, and then at Yocum's Aluminum Products on Ramsey Ave. in Chambersburg for 25 years, before her retirement in 1990.
Kay was a small person in stature but she was one big wonderful wife, mother, grandmom, and friend. In years past she was noted for her fudge making, homemaking skills, and craft making for her neighbors.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jeff E. Eckenrode (wife Becky) of Chambersburg, step-son Jay K. Smith, Jr. (wife Tina) of Waynesboro, step-son Robert L. Smith of Chambersburg; granddaughter, Ashely E. Eckenrode of Chambersburg, step-grandson Ryan M. Smith (companion Kim), of Bailey CO; step-great granddaughter Mila Grace Smith of Bailey, CO; sister Mary Fracker (husband Ron), of Shippensburg; and sister in law, Julie A. Jones of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne and sisters Peg Rinehart and Vonnie Friese.
A small goodbye gathering for immediate family will be held the evening before graveside services. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, November 13th, 2020 in Lincoln Cemetery, L.W.E. in Chambersburg. The family requests no flowers be sent, just well wishes for everyone who knew her. "God Bless." Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
