Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
Kayla Bertone Obituary
Kayla Bertone

Chambersburg - Kayla Bertone,28 of Chambersburg, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. She was born March 12, 1992 in Beverly MA. She is the daughter of Louise and Steve Bertone. She graduated in 2010 from James Buchanan High School. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two brothers, Kameron and Kody Bertone, nephews: Brandon and Taylor Balanger and Owen Bertone and beloved dog, Niko. Services are at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 30, 2019
