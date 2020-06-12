Keith Fisher
Fayetteville - Keith A. Fisher, 54, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born March 18, 1966 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Joe M. Fisher and Donna M. Dice Hutzell.
Keith was a 1984 graduate of CASHS. He was an owner/operator of Dice's Tire Service, along with his father and sister, in Carlisle, PA for the past 30 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, flying his paraplane, playing the banjo and being busy outside.
In addition to his parents, Keith is survived by two children, Kade Fisher of Fayetteville, and Corissa Vuckovich (Mike) of Johnstown; his sister, Sherrie Fisher of Chambersburg; and a baby granddaughter expected at the end of August.
Services and interment will be private. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.