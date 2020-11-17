Keith L. Witmer, 67, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away November 15, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 13, 1953 in Berrysburg , Pennsylvania to Donald and Lorraine (Witmer) Ferree. He was in car sales most of his life and most recently drove school bus for Shalom Christian Academy. He loved riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Clopper Witmer, and his two children; Travis Witmer of Corvallis Oregon, and Holly Hemler of Chambersburg. He is survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He has a sister, Kandy Ferree of Frenchtown, NJ.
Per his wishes he did not wish to have a funeral service, but the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
