1/
Keith Witmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith L. Witmer, 67, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away November 15, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 13, 1953 in Berrysburg , Pennsylvania to Donald and Lorraine (Witmer) Ferree. He was in car sales most of his life and most recently drove school bus for Shalom Christian Academy. He loved riding his Harley.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Clopper Witmer, and his two children; Travis Witmer of Corvallis Oregon, and Holly Hemler of Chambersburg. He is survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He has a sister, Kandy Ferree of Frenchtown, NJ.

Per his wishes he did not wish to have a funeral service, but the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved