Chambersburg - Kelly Faye Izer, 65, of Chambersburg entered her eternal home on January 12, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born September 29, 1954 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harry David and Eloise Edith (Whorley) Leedy. She was raised in the Central Presbyterian Church, as an adult, she attended The Spring Brethren in Christ Church occasionally. Kelly enjoyed cleaning houses where she developed many long-lasting relationships, helped her husband at his business, M.E. Landis Aluminum, as his secretary and was a successful Avon Lady for most of her adult life. In addition to being a businesswoman, she was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. Her hobbies included Scrabble, word games, jigsaw puzzles, baking pies, and planting flowers. She was very creative and enjoy doing crafts and painting ceramics. Kelly loved to travel to Florida where she enjoyed the beach, spending time with relatives and going on family picnics. Family was especially important to her. She cherished the years of her family living close by. She was the glue that held her family together and she did not like change. She is lovingly remembered for her Love, enjoying her tea, giving advice and afternoon nap's. She is survived by her husband David H. Izer whom she married on October 23, 1981; two daughters: Wendy Bell (Tim Morris), Mount Juliet TN, Angela (Mrs. Marvin V.) Cole, Jr., Shippensburg, PA; three granddaughters: Deidre Yeager, California, Alexis Coldsmith and Jessica Cole, both of Shippensburg; two grandsons: Justin Cole, Shippensburg and Noah Kin, Chambersburg; great granddaughter, Freya Greicar, Shippensburg; one sister, Kim (Mrs. Greg) Hissong, Ft. Myers, FL; two brothers: Allen (wife Pam) Leedy, Shippensburg; Harry (wife Judy) Leedy, Upper Strasburg and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Stoey Leedy. The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Delaney officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to: The Spring Church, 800 S. 4th St., Chambersburg, Pa 17201. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020