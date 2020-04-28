|
Kenneth A. Griesbaum
Fayetteville, PA - Kenneth Arnold Griesbaum, age 86, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born January 19, 1934 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Ervin and Adeline Haselow Griesbaum. A caring and generous person, Ken volunteered countless hours to various organizations including Meals on Wheels in Chambersburg, PA. He enjoyed golf, bridge, bowling, basketball, square dancing and singing with the Penn National Harmony Singers. He also enjoyed numerous family trips and vacations. His favorite hobbies included watching sports and gardening. He had a talent for craft projects that he shared with many. A veteran of the United States Army, Ken served with the 1st Guided Missile Brigade. He was an engineer for Western Electric and a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a devoted member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemary B. Griesbaum, whom he married on October 29, 1955. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his daughters, Linda G. Arbaugh (husband Steven) of Owings Mills, MD, Laura J. Lorentsen (husband Kevin) of Chambersburg, PA, and Lisa A. Grande (husband Robert) of Owings Mills, MD; five grandchildren, Sarah Ryan (husband James), Matthew Arbaugh (wife Kelli), Lauren Conroy (husband Matthew), Brian Grande (wife Hillary), and Michael Lorentsen (wife Alexandra); six great grandchildren, Landon, Emerson, and Cameron Ryan, Brayden and Emma Arbaugh, and Henry Conroy. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood, and three grandchildren in infancy, Emily, Rebecca, and Andrew Lorentsen.
Ken's life is one that is to be celebrated. He brought joy and love into the world every day. He will forever be remembered for his beautiful smile and laughter, his friendliness to others, and his unconditional love for his family.
Private interment will be at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, Maryland on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA
Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Saint Junipero Serra Parish, 50 E Street, Seaside Park, NJ 08752-1509. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020