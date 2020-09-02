Kenneth Comerer
Chambersburg - Kenneth A. Comerer, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Carlisle, PA. He was born February 22, 1959, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Dorothy and Leonard "Tony" Comerer. Ken was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School class of 1979. He worked at Franklin County Nursing Home for 17 years prior to becoming a truck driver. He drove for a couple different companies before settling at Maverick Transportation. For many years, he enjoyed being a truck driver. Kenneth was caring, stubborn and funny He was there when he was home to be a shoulder to lean and to talk to. He especially cared about his daughter. He didn't like to listen and he could be very hard headed at times. Ken always had a story to tell or a comment to make about things. He always made funny gestures or faces during these stories, jokes or whatever he found amusing. He had a unique laugh. He liked trains especially the Broad top railroad restoration. He collected trains and anything train related. He also enjoyed watching documentaries about various things while sharing bologna and cheese with the dogs. He had many dogs over his lifetime. His pride and joy was his daughter. He was proud that he helped to raise and shape a daughter who is kind, caring and able to stand on her own two feet. One that will keep him alive in her memories and share those memories with her future children. Her birth and marriage were very important to him. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Daphne (Kriner) Comerer and his daughter, Kalideopea, her husband, Joseph Martz; sisters: Diane Jones, Marisa Comerer, and brother-in-law, Fred Kriner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Showers.Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com