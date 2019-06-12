Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Resources
Shippensburg - Kenneth E. Mixell, 60, of Shippensburg passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 with his loving family at his side.

He was born December 10, 1958 in McConnellsburg, PA. Kenneth was a son of the late Lester Dale Mixell, Sr. and Betty J. Piper Radabaugh.

He was a self-employed trucker and was co-owner of the former Focus on You in Fayetteville. Kenneth enjoyed photography, fishing, cooking, gardening, motorcycles, trucking, metal detecting, flying drones, western movies, antique shopping and listening to the scanner. He loved his dog Duke.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Brenda J. Reisinger Mixell, one daughter, Jennifer F. Pogue, three grandchildren, Hunter, Ryder and Owen Pogue all of St. Thomas, three step-children, Brandon (Mary) Reisinger, Gayle Diehl and her fiancé Perry Forney and Tyler Shannon all of Shippensburg, five step-grandchildren, four brothers, William (Donna) Grove of Newburg, Roger (Pam) Boher of Towanda, Carl Mixell and Lester Mixell, Jr. both of Shippensburg, one sister, Kathy (Ronald) Ganoe of Greencastle and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Richard Boher.

A viewing will be held Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 12, 2019
