Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chambersburg Bible Church
810 Orchard Drive
Chambersburg, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Chambersburg Bible Church
810 Orchard Drive
Chambersburg, PA
Kenneth J. Swisher Sr.


1933 - 2019
Kenneth J. Swisher Sr. Obituary
Kenneth J. Swisher, Sr.

Fayetteville - Kenneth J. Swisher, Sr., 85, of Fayetteville, PA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 20, 1933 in Lebanon, PA, he was a son of the late David B. Swisher and Anna Patches Swisher.

A US Navy veteran, Ken served honorably during the Korean War. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Lebanon Valley College and his Master's Degree in Forestry from Duke University in 1960. He was a Professor of Forestry at Penn State Mont Alto for 35 years until his retirement. He was an active member of the Chambersburg Bible Church where he served as a Deacon and on the Church Board. He was a member of the Society of American Foresters, the Waynesboro Fish and Game Club, the National Association of Destroyer Veterans "Tin Can Sailors", and a former board member of the Child Evangelism Fellowship. Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole Denton Swisher, whom he married on December 20, 1959; two children, Danelle Swisher Sheppard and husband Wayne of Chambersburg, and David Swisher and wife Julia of Pottstown, PA; four grandchildren, Lauren Sheppard Davis, Benjamin Cole Sheppard, Katherine Sheppard Hang, and Turner Robb Swisher; four great grandchildren, Drew Benjamin Davis, Cole Hensley Sheppard, Grayson Cub Sheppard and Ruby Lynn Sheppard; and three brothers, David B. Swisher, Jr., Raymond Swisher and Russell Swisher. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth J. Swisher, Jr.; and two brothers, Ronald and Edward Swisher.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Pastor Gary Yoder will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Monday at the Church. Interment will be held at Denton Cemetery in Robbinsville, NC. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
