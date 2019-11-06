|
Kenneth L. Fahnestock
Lancaster - Kenneth L. Fahnestock, age 93, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at his daughter's home in Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born February 20, 1926, in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles K. and Marie Snyder Fahnestock.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Fahnestock served honorably during WWII. He participated in the battle of the Bulge. He continued his service working at Letterkenny Army Depot as a Clerk for 35 years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church, where he served as a Deacon of the board for 45 years, as a Sunday School Teacher for over 45 years, and sang in the Christ Ambassadors Quartet.
Surviving are two daughters, Beverly Linn (husband Nate) of London, OH and Vickie Summers (husband Jay) of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Addlesberger Fahnestock in 1972, second wife, Dolores J. Mayeski Fahnestock in 2014, and two brothers, Raymond and Robert Fahnestock.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lancaster Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019