Kenneth Murdock
Chambersburg - Kenneth Wayne Murdock, 69, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born June 24, 1950 in Woodbury, NJ the son of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Gorman) Murdock. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University, where he wrestled and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Kenneth worked in the waste industry for many years, and locally for Waste Management and IESI. He was a member of the Chambersburg Rotary Club and volunteered his time in the Chambersburg School District. An avid sports fan of the Philadelphia teams and Penn State, he also enjoyed reading, sailing, spending time at the beach and tinkering with projects around the house. He especially loved spending time with his wife and family.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Patricia ( McNamara) Murdock (Wife); three daughters: Dawn Stenis, husband John, Erin Kostreva, daughter Amelie and son Kenneth (Rocky), Janine Covitz, husband Jay, daughter Gabriele; a sister, Kathleen Basso, husband Jack and many extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home between 12:30p.m. and 2:00p.m. Following the yellow phase of the covid-19 restrictions, groups up to 25 will be able to rotate. There will be a brief break in between groups to sanitize for the next group. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested. The funeral service will be private. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: The National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidneyfund.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com
Chambersburg - Kenneth Wayne Murdock, 69, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born June 24, 1950 in Woodbury, NJ the son of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Gorman) Murdock. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University, where he wrestled and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Kenneth worked in the waste industry for many years, and locally for Waste Management and IESI. He was a member of the Chambersburg Rotary Club and volunteered his time in the Chambersburg School District. An avid sports fan of the Philadelphia teams and Penn State, he also enjoyed reading, sailing, spending time at the beach and tinkering with projects around the house. He especially loved spending time with his wife and family.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Patricia ( McNamara) Murdock (Wife); three daughters: Dawn Stenis, husband John, Erin Kostreva, daughter Amelie and son Kenneth (Rocky), Janine Covitz, husband Jay, daughter Gabriele; a sister, Kathleen Basso, husband Jack and many extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home between 12:30p.m. and 2:00p.m. Following the yellow phase of the covid-19 restrictions, groups up to 25 will be able to rotate. There will be a brief break in between groups to sanitize for the next group. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested. The funeral service will be private. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: The National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidneyfund.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.