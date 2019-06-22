|
|
Kenneth R. Derk
Chambersburg - Kenneth Ralph Derk, 73, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Born January 10, 1946 in Danville, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph A. and Goldie Lesher Derk.
A U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam Conflict, he honorably served his country from 1965 to 1969. Following his time in the Army, he earned his Associates Degree in electronics from Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). Kenneth was an Electronic Technician for AT&T for 20 years, until his retirement in 1995. He also worked as an Electronic Technician for the FBI for 10 years following his retirement from AT&T. He was an active member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg, as well as the Mercersburg Sportsman Club, The Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46, The VFW Post 1599, the Union County Sportsmen's Club in Millmont, PA, and the Clifford Gun Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tying flies. He also enjoyed a good classic movie such a "The Quiet Man", "Medicine Man", and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", traveling to Costa Rica, Glacier National Park, and spending winters in Florida.
Surviving is his beloved wife of almost 51 years, Suzan J. Bordner Derk, whom he married on June 30, 1968; two children, Carrie Derk of Chambersburg and Robert Derk stationed in Savannah, GA, serving in the U. S. Army, and a sister, Bonnie Helper of Frederick, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Edwin Helper.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 431 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Dr. Aaron Smith will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Property Committee at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at the address above or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on Ken's book of memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 22, 2019