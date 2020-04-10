|
|
Kenneth R. Shirk
Monday April 6, 2020 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, the Lord gathered Kenneth R. Shirk, 81, of Carlisle into his arms and took him home.
He was born April 9, 1938 in Harrisburg, the son of Beatrice Ruth Hahn Shirk.
Mr. Shirk is survived by his wife of 59 years Janet K. Turner Shirk.
He was a 1956 graduate of Susquehanna Twp. High School, and had served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Cumberland Valley Rental in Shippensburg, where he had been Sales Manager, and Vice President.
He loved the great outdoors, and was a hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping with his family, and loved going on cruises with his wife.
Ken was a member of the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church, and had been an Eagle Scout.
In addition to his wife Janet he is survived by one son Ronald E. Shirk and his wife Cheryl, of Crestview, FL, and one daughter Judith A. Junkin and her husband James, of Willow Hill, PA, five grandchildren Megan Heckman, Alan Junkin, Benjamin Junkin, Dawn Lunsford, and Tiffany Connell; 10 great grandchildren; a sister in law Diane Shirk, and two nieces Sheri, and Stacy.
He was preceded in death by his mother Beatrice, and one brother Larry E. Shirk.
A memorial service will be held in the Prayer Garden of the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 128 Spring Run, PA 17262.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020