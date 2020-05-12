|
Kent Neuder
Chambersburg - Kent Alan Neuder, 52, of Chambersburg, PA passed away May 10, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1967 in Chambersburg to Peter and Frances (Gindlesperger) Neuder. He had worked at the Zero Ice Corp. in Chambersburg.
He is survived by his wife, Bethany Marie Gift Neuder, his daughter, Brandi Lee Neuder Lehrian of Chambersburg and a stepson, William Nelson Gift of Chambersburg. He is also survived by his mother, Frances, his brother, Peter Aaron Neuder of Chambersburg, his sister, Chrystal Ann Neuder Davis of Shippensburg. Kent has two grandchildren, Kent and Aerielle Hoffman and three nephews, Thomas and Jesse Davis and Peter Neuder.
Due to the current medical crisis, there will be no public services. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 12 to May 13, 2020