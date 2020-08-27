1/
Kerry Paul Musser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerry Paul Musser

Shippensburg - Kerry Paul Musser, 50, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born on September 30, 1969, in Little Kutztown, Berks Co., a son of Paul Z. and Norma (Seibel) Musser. Kerry married Sharon N. Hursh on June 6, 1992. Kerry worked as a farmer and an electrician throughout his life. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference.) In addition to his wife of twenty-eight years, Sharon, he is survived by six children, Carson Musser and wife Rosalie of Newville, Kendall Musser and wife JeAnna of Newburg, Christianne Weaver and husband Travis of Mt. Joy, Andrea Rissler and husband Matthew of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Kara Musser of Shippensburg, and Glorianna Musser of Shippensburg; two grandsons, Caleb and Owen Musser; four siblings, Kimberly Hurst and husband Philip of Seneca Falls, NY, Kristina Weaver and husband Frank of Narvon, Karen Zeiset and husband Anthony of Narvon, and Keith Musser and wife Rochelle of New Bloomfield; numerous nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Hickory Grove Mennonite Church, 112 Kelso Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Officiating will be Bishop Lester M. Martin, Minister Elam Ray Martin, Minister Stanley Horst, and Minister Leon High. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Musser residence, 815 Mud Level Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Kerry's family kindly requests the omission of flowers. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved