Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home
Shippensburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mongul United Brethren Church
Shippensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Foxworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Chadwick "Chad" Foxworth


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Chadwick "Chad" Foxworth Obituary
Kevin Chadwick "Chad" Foxworth

Orrstown - Kevin Chadwick "Chad" Foxworth, 36, of Orrstown, PA, passed away suddenly from an accident at home on Monday, April 29, 2019.

He was born Wednesday, December 22, 1982 in Marianna, FL. He was a son of Leslie Foxworth of Chipley, FL.

Chad was attending the Mongul United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. He currently was working for Sunny Hill Properties, Chambersburg and formerly worked at Allen Distribution, Carlisle. Chad also had managed for Amerilube, Dillsburg. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his mother, Chad is survived by his wife, Kendra F. Mathna; four children, Gracelyn D., Kevin Michael, Lincoln A. and Lucille P. Foxworth, all at home; grandparents, Betty and Roy Foxworth of Chipley, FL; and in-laws, Clark and Mary Mathna of Orrstown. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, J.R. Foxworth.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mongul United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Brent Liechty. Burial will be in the Mongul Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mongul United Brethren Church, 4162 Roxbury Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257. The funds will be used for the benefit of Chad and Kendra's four children.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now