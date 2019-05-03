|
|
Kevin Chadwick "Chad" Foxworth
Orrstown - Kevin Chadwick "Chad" Foxworth, 36, of Orrstown, PA, passed away suddenly from an accident at home on Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was born Wednesday, December 22, 1982 in Marianna, FL. He was a son of Leslie Foxworth of Chipley, FL.
Chad was attending the Mongul United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. He currently was working for Sunny Hill Properties, Chambersburg and formerly worked at Allen Distribution, Carlisle. Chad also had managed for Amerilube, Dillsburg. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his mother, Chad is survived by his wife, Kendra F. Mathna; four children, Gracelyn D., Kevin Michael, Lincoln A. and Lucille P. Foxworth, all at home; grandparents, Betty and Roy Foxworth of Chipley, FL; and in-laws, Clark and Mary Mathna of Orrstown. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, J.R. Foxworth.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mongul United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Brent Liechty. Burial will be in the Mongul Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mongul United Brethren Church, 4162 Roxbury Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257. The funds will be used for the benefit of Chad and Kendra's four children.
