Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Helm


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Helm Obituary
Kevin Helm

Chambersburg - Kevin D. Helm, Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1963, he was the son of the late Norman and Jeane Zeek Helm. Kevin worked as a driver for several different newspapers for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and having open houses to show the miniature villages he assembled. He was a member of Greenwood Assembly of God.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Debbie Ann Witmer Helm; two children, Kevin, Jr. and Noelle Helm, both of Chambersburg; his sister, Michelle Bunker (Leroy) of Chambersburg; one niece, Loree and two nephews, LeRoy and Marcus.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Eugene Martin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now