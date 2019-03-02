|
|
Kevin Helm
Chambersburg - Kevin D. Helm, Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1963, he was the son of the late Norman and Jeane Zeek Helm. Kevin worked as a driver for several different newspapers for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and having open houses to show the miniature villages he assembled. He was a member of Greenwood Assembly of God.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Debbie Ann Witmer Helm; two children, Kevin, Jr. and Noelle Helm, both of Chambersburg; his sister, Michelle Bunker (Leroy) of Chambersburg; one niece, Loree and two nephews, LeRoy and Marcus.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Eugene Martin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 2, 2019