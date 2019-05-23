|
|
Kevin Schaefer
Chambersburg - Kevin William Schaefer, age 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Mechanicsburg, PA. Born March 3, 1950 in Cameron, WV, he was the son of Myrtle "Gerry" Courtwright and the late Clemence "Bill" Schaefer.
Kevin was a 1968 graduate of Dentsville High School in Columbia, SC. A United States Army Veteran, Kevin served his country from 1968 to 1971. He was co-owner of Stouffer's True Value Hardware in Chambersburg, where he had worked for 40 years. He was a member of the Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion, Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599, AMVETS Post 224, the Moose Lodge #843, and the Chambersburg Club.
Avid animal lover, pathetic golfer, savvy computer geek, passionate Steelers fan, amateur photographer, master craftsman, and the king of jerry-rigging; but he was best known as "Pappy" by his six adoring grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Diane Stouffer Schaefer, whom he married on March 18, 1983; his daughters, Angelique Flory (wife of Ralph), Alycia Hodil (wife of Bryan), and Antonia Spedden (wife of Scott); six grandchildren, Madeleine, Brennan, Kyle, Olivia, Baylee, and Maysan; and his siblings Debra and Michael Schaefer.
A memorial service will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Military honors will be rendered by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard at 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd., W, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 23, 2019