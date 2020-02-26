Services
Kevin Shives

Kevin Shives Obituary
Kevin Shives

Pueblo - Kevin Shives, 33, of Pueblo, CO and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home. Born March 22, 1986 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Randy Shives and Stephanie Jones Shives. Kevin was employed as a glass technician in Pueblo and had previously been employed at Chambersburg Glass Service. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 842 and enjoyed fishing, golfing, wrestling, BMX racing and bowling.

In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by his wife Lorena Collins Shives, whom he married on October 29, 2011; two children, Rylin and Raegan Shives of Pueblo, CO; sister, Brandi Shives of Chambersburg; half-sister, Angie Horne of Chambersburg; paternal grandmother, Norma Shives of Chambersburg, his mother-in-law, Christine Collins; sister-in-law, Kelsea Collins; and his wife's grandparents, Barbara and Victor Bowers. Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold "Rocky" Shives; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Peggy Jones; his cousin, Ryan Furry; and his Aunt Lori Wassil.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Shawn Shives will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 PM until services begin at 7:00 PM. Private interment will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
