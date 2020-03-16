|
Kevin W. Akehurst
Shippensburg - Kevin William Akehurst, 58, of Shippensburg passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born January 2, 1962 in Elkton, Maryland the son of Walter L. and the late Ellen (Heckel) Akehurst. He graduated from Sparrows Point High School, and went on to work as a Computer Operations Manager for several companies including: Rite-aid, First Data, and Citi-Corp. Kevin was spiritual and enjoyed spending time with nature especially camping. Owls held a specific meaning for him in that they represented for him time that was spent creating memories with loved ones. He collected models of them when one reminded him of a special event spent with someone he cared about. In addition to being a master griller and playing games including Rook and darts; he was a master storyteller and loved to share his stories as much as everyone enjoyed listening to them. He is survived by his children: Kelly and Steven Akehurst; his father, Walter Akehurst; and his brothers: Walter, David, Michael, and Donald. He was preceded in death by his mother Ellen. A visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home. Services will be at the convince of the family.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020