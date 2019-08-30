Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spring Valley Mennonite Fellowship
3851 Spring Rd
Chambersburg, PA
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Spring Valley Mennonite Fellowship
3851 Spring Rd
Chambersburg, PA
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spring Valley Mennonite Fellowship
3851 Spring Rd
Chambersburg, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Valley Mennonite Fellowship
3851 Spring Rd
Chambersburg, PA
Kimberly Diller Obituary
Kimberly Diller

Chambersburg - Kimberly Sue Diller, age 18, of Chambersburg, PA, was called home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Waynesboro, PA on July 12, 2001, she was the daughter of Dale and Sonja Martin Diller.

Kim was a member of Spring Valley Mennonite Church in Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Charlotte Martin of Hagerstown, MD ; paternal grandmother, Frances Diller of Greencastle, PA; seven siblings, Leon Diller (wife Dorcas) of Margarettsville, NC, Jeannine Hackman (husband Gerry) of Pendleton, NC, Helen Amstutz (husband Jason) of Resaca, GA, Lowell Diller (wife Twila) of Gooloogon, N.S.W., Australia, Elvin Diller of Chambersburg, PA, Brent Diller of Pendleton, NC, and Brenda Diller of Chambersburg, PA; five nephews, seven nieces, and numerous aunts and uncles. Kim was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandfathers, Clarence Martin and John Diller.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 10 AM at Spring Valley Mennonite Fellowship, 3851 Spring Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where the church Ministry will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 PM and on Monday one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow the service in church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. The family requests the omission of flowers
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 30, 2019
