Kimberly E. "Kim" Miller
Chambersburg, PA - Kimberly E. "Kim" Miller, age 60, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born June 3, 1959, in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Sylvia Rohm Powell and the late John Kenneth Powell.
Kim was a 1977 graduate of CASHS and the former Franklin County Vo-Tech School. She worked as an LPN for Manor Care for 18 years. After nursing, Kim worked in childcare, where she affectionately became known as "Gabble Aunt Kim"; she enjoyed caring for "her kids", gardening, and cooking.
In addition to her mother, Kim is survived by her husband of 40 years, James P. Miller, four children, Joseph, Mary, Matthew, and Christopher Miller, seven grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a sister, Lilly Black.
Services and interment are private at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her name to The , . Online condolences may be offered at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020