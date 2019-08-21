|
Kimberly Muller
Mercersburg - Kimberly Anne (Cooley) Muller, 53, Mercersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on August 17, 2019.
Kim was born on November 9, 1965, in York, PA to the late Harold "Buzz" and Sandy (Miller) Cooley. She was a 1983 graduate of Red Lion Area High School and a 1987 graduate of Lock Haven University, and she earned a master's degree in the teaching of physical education at West Virginia University in 2006.
Kim was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Upton, PA. Kim spent her professional career as a teacher, coach, and athletic trainer. Since 2001, Kim taught health, physical education, and Wellness in the Greencastle-Antrim School District, and she loved her students and her colleagues there.
Kim is survived by her husband of 31 years, Karl, of Mercersburg, and her two sons, Joshua Richard and his wife, Dr. Emily Muller, Greencastle, PA and Kim's two beloved grandchildren, Melanie and Russell, and Jacob Matthew Muller, of Encinitas, CA. Kim is also survived by her two brothers, Dan Cooley and his wife, Lana, of Windsor, PA, and their children, Kaitie and McKayla Cooley, and Sam Cooley and his wife, Pam, of Red Lion, PA, and their children, Caden and Rylan Cooley.
Kim lived with breast cancer since 2002 and stage 4 metastatic breast cancer since 2012. She was an avid participant in Greencastle's Relay for Life each year, and she co-chaired the event with her former student and colleague, Megan Barkdoll, in 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium, 300 S. Ridge Ave., Greencastle, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Reverend Alan Wilson and Mr. Mark Herman GAMS Principal, participating.
Doors to the school for Kim's service will be open at 11 AM on Sunday. A reception by Kim's friends from Greencastle-Antrim School District will follow the service Sunday in the high school cafeteria and solarium. All are welcome.
Kim's family would like to thank her doctors, nurses, researchers, caregivers, and friends who worked so lovingly and caringly with her as she lived her life with cancer.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to Sharon Brosius, Cumberland Valley Breast Cancer Alliance, 344 Leedy Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or Hospice of Franklin County LLC, 2257 McDowell Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 21, 2019