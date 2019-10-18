Resources
Kimberly Renee Morey

Kimberly Renee Morey Obituary
Waynesboro - Kimberly Renee Morey, 47, of Waynesboro, PA died at home on October 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Born June 28,1972 in Fairfield, CA, she was the daughter of the late Cynthia (Reed), and William Coy.

Kim's love for the outdoors led her on many adventures. Raystown Lake was her happy place where she enjoyed camping, boating, and hiking. Her faith carried her through her diagnosis until her last breath.

She is survived by children, Ashley Morey, Janie Morey, and Hunter Caldwell; grandchildren, Alyssa and Cameron Zeger, Kaiden Lippart and Kolby Watts; sister, Laura (Coy) Peters (married Anthony Peters Sr.); niece, Brittany (Peters) McCann; nephews, William and Anthony Peters Jr. She was preceded in death by her son; Mathew Morey on 12/11/2016.

Her services will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
