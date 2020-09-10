Klee Young
Greencastle - Klee Jane (Etter) Young, age 96, a resident of the Maugansville Mennonite Home in Hagerstown, MD, and formerly of Short Rd. Greencastle, PA died Tuesday evening September 8, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born June 21, 1924 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Gail (Gift) Etter. She married her husband J. Chalmers Young Jr. on February 18, 1950. He died on May 13, 2006.
Klee was a farmer's wife and had worked in her younger years at the former Stanley Co. of Chambersburg.
She was a member of the Welsh Run Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Ladies Aid of the church and served as a deacon's wife. She enjoyed helping with the school's Bible Release Time Program. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, reading, sewing, cooking and canning.
Surviving family are two sons, Jaye C. Young and wife Julie, Larry C. Young, all of Mercersburg; one daughter Sue E. Hutzler of Inwood, WV, nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 12 at 11:00 AM at the Welsh Run Church of the Brethren 11420 Welsh Run Rd, Mercersburg, PA with Brother Nathan West officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Camp Joy El, 3741 Joy-El Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.