Dr. Kristy L. Richards
New York City - Dr. Kristy L. Richards passed away on March 30, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in New York City. She was 50 years old. Kristy was born on July 27, 1968 in Chambersburg, PA. She graduated from McConnellsburg High School in 1986, earned her BS degree from Cornell University in 1990, followed by a Ph.D. in genetics in 1997 and an M.D.in 2001, both from Stanford University. She did her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. After completing her fellowship, she obtained a position as an Assistant Professor at University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill, NC.
As an oncologist who treated humans with lymphoma, Kristy was intimately familiar with treatment failures and devoted her time as a clinician and researcher to finding new and better alternatives for her patients. During her first faculty position at UNC, she began collaborating with the veterinary oncology team. She then moved back to Ithaca, NY. There she occupied a position as an associate professor with a joint appointment in the Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine and the Department of Biomedical Sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine to better integrate her comparative studies. Kristy was a true shining star in the oncology community who helped bridge ties between veterinary and human medicine. She was wholly committed to wiping out the disease that so unfairly took her life.
Kristy was a brilliant and talented individual with an energetic and engaging personality. She touched many lives during her brief stay on this planet. While she dedicated much of her time to science by treating patients, performing research, and educating others through talks given all over the world, in her spare time she enjoyed travelling with friends, cheering on her favorite sports teams (Go Tarheels and Bills!), and reveling in all things purple. Kristy enjoyed spending holidays with her family,especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She would also always find time for a visit to McConnellsburg when Sun High peaches and apple dumplings were in season.
Kristy is survived by her parents, Dennis and Nancy Richards of McConnellsburg, PA; her sister Kendra Fielding, wife of Jason, of Centerton, AR; her brotherKevin, husband of Rachel, of Chambersburg, PA; nephew Jayden Fielding; and nieces Macey Fielding and Lavery Richards.
A memorial luncheon will be held on June 23, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of McConnellsburg, 121 North 2nd Street, McConnellsburg, PA from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kristy's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the organizations listed below:
CLEAR - https://clearcaninecancer.com
National Center for Science Education - https://nsce.com
- https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
PGSS Campaign, Inc - http://www.pgsscampaign.org/
Corporation for Public Broadcasting - https://www.cpb.org
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 14, 2019