|
|
Larry C. Rosenberry
Chambersburg - Larry C. Rosenberry, age 74, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Saturday, January 6, 1945 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Wilbur and Rachel M. (John) Rosenberry.
Larry attended Chambersburg High School. He was formerly employed as a firefighter for the Chambersburg Fire Dept. where he served for 28 years. He served as Captain for several years. He was a member of Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46, where he served as commander in 1979. He was a member of IAFF Union Local1813.
He was an avid golfer who loved to fish and mow his lawn. He served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1965.
He is survived by his wife, of 54 years, Anna M. (Hartman) Rosenberry. He is also survived by two daughters, Laura C. Rosenberry of Chambersburg, Leah C. and husband Terry Ulrich of Orrstown, two sons, Larry C. "Chuck" and wife Becky Rosenberry, Jr. of Chambersburg, Lenny C. " Chawn" Rosenberry and fiancé Paula of Chambersburg, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by an uncle Gerald Rosenberry of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Hale.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, at Norland Cemetery, 2295 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg with Pastor Terry Ulrich officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 8, 2019