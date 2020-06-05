Larry E. Ramsey
1951 - 2020
Larry E. Ramsey

Chambersburg, PA - Larry E. Ramsey, age 69 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born May 19, 1951, in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Lynn and Dorothy Elser Ramsey.

Larry was a 1970 graduate of CASHS and worked at Letterkenny Army Depot as an estimator/planner for 33 years, retiring in 2007. A faithful follower of Christ, Larry attended King Street Church and enjoyed volunteering at his church away from home at Riverbend Christian Fellowship in Falling Waters, WV and at the Salvation Army. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and capturing family memories through photography.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 48 years, Shirley Ramsey, whom he married on June 19, 1971. Larry was the devoted father of Scott Ramsey (wife Terza) of Chambersburg, Brent Ramsey (wife Kari) of Shippensburg, and Julie Ramsey (fiancé Eric Boozel) of McVeytown, PA. He was a well-loved and cherished "Pappy" to 7 grandchildren; and brother of Lynn Ramsey, Jr. of Shippensburg, Richard Ramsey of Chambersburg, Robert Ramsey of Chambersburg, and Jeffrey Ramsey of Chambersburg.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Salvation Army, 159 LWW, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be express on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
