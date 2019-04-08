|
|
Larry Eckert
Chambersburg - Larry A. Eckert, 73, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born May 21, 1945 in Mansfield, OH, he was the son of the late George and Mildred Haldeman Eckert.
Larry was a 1963 graduate of Lexington High School in Lexington, OH. He was employed most of his life as a produce manager for several retail companies until his retirement from Ritter's in 2007. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg. Larry enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys. Larry loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vikki Tracey Eckert, whom he married on August 21, 1971; two children, David Eckert and wife Ellen of Chambersburg and Traci Lewin and husband Eric of Spring Hill, KS; three grandchildren, Emily Stroble, Ryan Eckert and Zackary Lewin; brother, Gary Eckert and wife Darlene of Lexington, OH; brother-in-law, Mike Tracey and wife Trish of Myrtle Beach; and two nieces, Lisa Tracey and Jill Weber.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, 17202. Rev. Catherine Boileau will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MMORE for the Multiple Myeloma research fund at www.giveto.osu.edu. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 8, 2019