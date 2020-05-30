Larry Eugene CarlinShippensburg - Larry Eugene Carlin, 73, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 26, 1946, in Chambersburg, the son of the late James L. and Gladys C. (Rosenberry) Carlin and married Carol Vivian Umbrell on February 12, 1966. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, inducted on August 15, 1966 and honorably discharged on July 10, 1968. He worked at the Letterkenny Army Depot as an electronic technician for thirty years, retiring in 2001. Larry was a member of the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, Trustee, and Clerk of Session, while also going on several missionary trips. He was a master woodworker and enjoyed designing and building furniture. Larry was an avid reader, enjoyed sudoku puzzles, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football. In addition to his loving wife of fifty-four years, Carol, he is survived by two daughters, Kelly S. Kerstetter and husband Matt of Greencastle and Kris A. Baker and husband Garry of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Tanner J. Hamman and wife Chelsea of Carlisle, Austin A. Hamman and wife Katie of Philadelphia, Brooke L. Kerstetter of Kansas City, MO, and Amber N. Kerstetter of Chambersburg; two great granddaughters, Grayson M. and Maddison K. Hamman of Carlisle; one sister, Kimberley Sue Campbell and husband Keith of Red Lion; one niece; and one nephew. A graveside funeral service for his family and close friends will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Upper Path Valley Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, Shippensburg. There will be no public viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice at 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church at 16950 Main Street, Spring Run, PA 17262. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome .com.