Larry Gene Reese
Larry Gene Reese, 72, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a long battle with frontal temporal dementia. Larry was born on March 25, 1947, in Maugansville, MD to the late Charles W. Reese and Hilda (Shew) Reese.
Chico, as he was so fondly called by friends and family, proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a former manager at Manitowac Cranes (Grove Manufacturing) for over 39 years and a warehouse manager/inventory specialist for Blue Bird Bus Company in Fort Valley, GA for over 10 years. Larry was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a very hard working man who always strived to provide for his family. Larry was a wonderful family man and friend who will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Kimberly Reese of Kathleen, GA, daughters: Mishele Meyers (Ivan) of Greencastle, PA; Amanda Gsell (Brian) of Chambersburg, PA; son Cody Reese (Dana) of Kathleen, GA; and step daughter Jennifer Hart (Tyler) of Gibsonia, PA; mother, Hilda Reese of Greencastle, PA; sister, Donna Faye Burkett of Greencastle, PA and brother Daryl Reese (Tina) of Greencastle, PA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 at Macedonia United Brethren Church in Greencastle, PA with Rev. Gayle Ruble officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to and after the service.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019