Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Chambersburg - Larry C. Hull, Sr, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Manor Care of Chambersburg. Born Tuesday, February 27, 1945 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Roy Clifford and Emma Catherine Fox Hull. Larry was of the Christian Faith. He retired as the owner and operator of Hull Trucking, Chambersburg. Larry enjoyed sprint car racing and going to the casinos. He is survived by one son, Larry C. Hull, Jr.; one daughter, Patricia D. Custer and her companion, Woodrow Harnish, all of Chambersburg; two grandsons, Dylon L. Custer and Preston E. Harnish, both of Chambersburg; one brother, Ronald E. Hull, Chambersburg and two sisters, Nancy Adams, Chambersburg, and Doris Jean Stouter, Shippensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sarah C. Stouffer Hull, who passed away June 14, 1999. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Dale A. Detweiler officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Tuesday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or or Humane Society of the United States 1255 23rd NW, Washington, DC 20037 or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
