Larry Knouse
Shippensburg - Larry L. Knouse, 77, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 7, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born on January 19, 1942 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to George and Esther (Wright) Knouse . He had retired from the Chambersburg School District where he had worked in maintenance. He was a member of Salem United Brethren Church in Chambersburg.
He is survived by his wife Sharon ( Fraker) Knouse and his two daughters; Laurie Powell of St. Thomas, Wendy McNamee of New Jersey and two step children; Angie Myers of South Carolina and Floyd Wing of Shippensburg. He has eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Jeffrey Knouse of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Scott.
Funeral services will be Thursday April 11th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Salem United Brethren Church with Revs. Ron Cook and Jason Bakker officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg from 6:00 till 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 9, 2019