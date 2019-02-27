Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Heck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Heck


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry L. Heck Obituary
Larry L. Heck

Fayetteville, PA - Larry L. Heck, age 77, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. Born August 21, 1941, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John Paul and Margaret Kriner Heck, Sr.

A 1961 graduate of CASHS, Larry went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a former co-owner and operator of Diffy's Drive-In, in Shippensburg, PA early in his career. Larry ended his career as manager of the Guilford Water Authority, where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 2012. In 2011 he was awarded the American Water works Association-Operators Meritorious Award. He was a member of King Street Church, the American Legion Post 612 in St. Thomas, PA and the Marine Corps League in Chambersburg. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed the tranquility and watching the wild life at the family cabin. His greatest joy in life was his family and his love for his grandchildren, never missing any of their school sports activities. Also special to him were the good times with his Knob Hill extended family.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 50 years, Peggy A. Myers Heck whom he married November 2, 1968; two sons, Michael S. and Bradley W. Heck both of Fayetteville, PA; four grandchildren, Breanne, Fisher, Madelyn, and Lilly Heck; four siblings, Margaret Rice (Harvey), Pauline Oyler (Kenneth), John Paul Heck, Jr., David Franklin Heck (Deb); a brother - in - law, Ralph "Jim" Johnston; and his granddog, Bella, all of whom will miss him greatly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Terry Heck.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Lester F. Stine will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to the Four Diamonds Foundation, P. O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be offered on Larry's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now