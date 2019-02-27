|
Larry L. Heck
Fayetteville, PA - Larry L. Heck, age 77, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. Born August 21, 1941, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John Paul and Margaret Kriner Heck, Sr.
A 1961 graduate of CASHS, Larry went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a former co-owner and operator of Diffy's Drive-In, in Shippensburg, PA early in his career. Larry ended his career as manager of the Guilford Water Authority, where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 2012. In 2011 he was awarded the American Water works Association-Operators Meritorious Award. He was a member of King Street Church, the American Legion Post 612 in St. Thomas, PA and the Marine Corps League in Chambersburg. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed the tranquility and watching the wild life at the family cabin. His greatest joy in life was his family and his love for his grandchildren, never missing any of their school sports activities. Also special to him were the good times with his Knob Hill extended family.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 50 years, Peggy A. Myers Heck whom he married November 2, 1968; two sons, Michael S. and Bradley W. Heck both of Fayetteville, PA; four grandchildren, Breanne, Fisher, Madelyn, and Lilly Heck; four siblings, Margaret Rice (Harvey), Pauline Oyler (Kenneth), John Paul Heck, Jr., David Franklin Heck (Deb); a brother - in - law, Ralph "Jim" Johnston; and his granddog, Bella, all of whom will miss him greatly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Terry Heck.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Lester F. Stine will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to the Four Diamonds Foundation, P. O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be offered on Larry's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 27, 2019