Lauren "Larry" Etter
Chambersburg - Lauren "Larry" Earl Etter age 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with his family by his side at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born October 29, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Earl Clayton and Edith Gossard Etter.
A 1956 graduate of CASHS, Larry went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp. He would continue his service working as a computer systems analyst at Letterkenny Army Depot, totaling 34 years of government service, retiring in 1993. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed camping, golfing, hunting and sports, especially Penn State and Philadelphia sports and coaching Little League and Legion baseball; however his greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 57 years, Mona Washabaugh Etter, whom he married on June 10, 1961; two sons, Brad Etter (wife Denise) of Marietta, GA and Brian Etter (wife Andrea) of Chambersburg, PA; and three grandchildren, Caeley, Damian, and Brandon Etter. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Fernandez.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where the Very Rev. Fr. Luis R. Rodriguez will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 6 - 9 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Inurnment will follow the Mass in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Summit Cancer and Hematology Services, 22 St. Paul Dr., suite 100, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, [email protected] Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 4, 2019