Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Etter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren "Larry" Etter


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lauren "Larry" Etter Obituary
Lauren "Larry" Etter

Chambersburg - Lauren "Larry" Earl Etter age 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with his family by his side at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born October 29, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Earl Clayton and Edith Gossard Etter.

A 1956 graduate of CASHS, Larry went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp. He would continue his service working as a computer systems analyst at Letterkenny Army Depot, totaling 34 years of government service, retiring in 1993. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed camping, golfing, hunting and sports, especially Penn State and Philadelphia sports and coaching Little League and Legion baseball; however his greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 57 years, Mona Washabaugh Etter, whom he married on June 10, 1961; two sons, Brad Etter (wife Denise) of Marietta, GA and Brian Etter (wife Andrea) of Chambersburg, PA; and three grandchildren, Caeley, Damian, and Brandon Etter. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Fernandez.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where the Very Rev. Fr. Luis R. Rodriguez will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 6 - 9 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Inurnment will follow the Mass in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Summit Cancer and Hematology Services, 22 St. Paul Dr., suite 100, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, [email protected] Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now