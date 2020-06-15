Lauren J. Shank, Jr.
Chambersburg - Lauren James Shank, Jr., 59, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. Born November 23, 1960 in Berkley Springs, WV, he was the son of Lauren J. Shank, Sr. and Nancy Miller Shank of Chambersburg, PA.
Lauren was employed at Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe as a baker for 20 years. He most recently was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for the past three years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and football and was an avid Penn State fan.
In addition to his parents, Lauren is survived by two children, Chad Edward Shank of Drexel Hill, PA and Amanda Shank of Chambersburg; grandson, Xavier; and his sister, Debbie Bricker and husband Jeffrey of Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.