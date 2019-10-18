Resources
Lauren Nicole Betz

Lauren Nicole Betz In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Lauren Nicole Betz

08/11/0984 - 10/28/2003

They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal. But neither time nor reason, will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache, that lies behind my smile. No one knows how many times, I have broken down and cried. I want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt, you're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without..

We Love and Miss You,

Mom and Dad, Laban, Lindsay, Camden, McKenna, Molly, Aaron, Della, Halle, Drew and Danae, Grandmas and Grandpa, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 18 to Oct. 28, 2019
