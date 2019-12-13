|
Lavada "Sis" May Yocum
Shippensburg - Lavada May Yocum, "Sis", age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Orrstown Personal Care Home in Orrstown. She was born March 2, 1945 in East Waterford, PA, the daughter of the late Clyde and Magdaline (Woodward) Hockenberry.
Lavada graduated in 1964 from Blain Area High School. She worked for over 20 years at J.S. Schoeneman as a seamstress in Chambersburg. After leaving J.S. Shoeneman, Lavada went to school for Medical Transcription. She worked for a short time at a doctor's office before she started work at Orrstown Personal Care Home. She worked several years there as a residential assistant before starting her job at Wal-Mart in Shippensburg. She was a current member of Dry Run Church of the Brethren and former member of Mountain Green United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading, baking sweets, sewing and being with her friends.
Lavada is survived by her loving daughter, Kim O'Donnell (Ronald, Jr.) of Willow Hill, PA; three brothers, Ronald Hockenberry of Royersford, PA, Roger Hockenberry (Ellen) of Shippensburg and Jim Hockenberry (Linda) of Colorado; sister, Karen Middaugh (Bruce) of Doylesburg, PA; two grandchildren, Caitlyn O'Donnell of Shippensburg and Tyler O'Donnell of Willow Hill; great-grandson, David O'Donnell of Willow Hill; nine nieces and nephews and god-child, Madaline Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Yocum, who passed in 1988 and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Hockenberry.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Pastor Wayne Hall officiating. A Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lavada's memory to a local church or local animal shelter. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019