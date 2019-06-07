|
Lavina R. Coleman
Newburg - Lavina R. Coleman, 92, of Newburg, a resident of Providence Place in Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the home, surrounded by her loving children.
Born Friday, November 5, 1926 in Newburg, she was a daughter of the late Bryce and Edna Heberlig Gardner.
Lavina was a lifelong member of the Newburg United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School Class. She worked for Larry Kearns and Paul Bogar Lumber Companies, and retired in 1993 from the Shippensburg Area School District where she was the Business Manager's secretary in the Bookkeeping Department.
She was a member of the United Methodist Women, and Rebekah Lodge. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hiking, bird watching, and loved to travel and dance.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon (Anthony) Adams, Newburg; one son, Roger (wife Molly) Coleman, Chambersburg; two grandsons, Zachary (Amanda) Adams, and John (Sara) Adams; two granddaughters, Hannah (Eric) Chapman, and Rebekah (Victor) Almanzar; ten great grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Ava, and Mia Adams, Cash and Macy Chapman, Vivianna, Oscar, Vitico, and Taino Almanzar; and two siblings, Mary Ann Robertson, and Robert Gardner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G. Coleman, who died, August 6, 2007; six siblings, Virginia Peters, Lee, Eugene, Jim, Charles, and Richard Gardner.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Newburg United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Judi A. Herrold, and Rev. John A. Ile, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Women, 475 Riverside Drive, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 7, 2019