Lawrence A. (Bus, Larry) Brown
Chambersburg - Larry Brown went to be with the Lord on Aug 20, 2019. Born Oct 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Evelyn Keyes & Burley Harold Brown. Though a life-long resident of Chambersburg, he was born & raised in Brownsville, a small enclave just east of Fayetteville that was founded by former slaves and free people of color. He was known as the Historian of the community & was often sought out to answer questions about and to tell the stories & histories of the families & people who lived/live there.
As a small child, Larry loved to go down to Rt 30 to watch and wave at the buses that made their way through the area & this is how he came to be called, Bus. He often told his mother that when older, he was going places on a bus. Starting in his teens, and until about 4 yrs ago, he often traveled to NYC, Philadelphia, & Atlantic City; where he enjoyed trying his luck on the one-arm bandits in the casinos. He also never missed a chance to get his fill at AC buffet restaurants, & then walked it off on the boardwalk.
After completing his education at Fayetteville Elem School, he went to work in order to help his mother & siblings. First as a caddy at Caledonia Golf Course. He also worked as a cook and housekeeper at the former Graffenburg Inn and spent a few years at The Gettysburg Shoe Factory. His most recent employment was in the housekeeping dept. at Wilson College from which he retired in June 2015 after 35 yrs of service. He was very proud of & greatly enjoyed his tenure at Wilson. One of his pleasures was meeting & getting to know students from across the U.S. & other countries. Additionally he cherished the friendships made with his co-workers.
Larry had a knack for entertaining people. In the 70s & 80s, he created, produced, & presented several shows, dances, and pageants in the local area, Hagerstown, & Harrisburg. These events were enjoyed & remembered by many. He was an animal lover & had several dogs during his life, including: Amigo & Kissee Poo. While he claimed to not like cats, in his later years he was owned by several of them: Orangey, Dusty, & Spookey, and he is currently missed by feline kid, Smiley White Feet. An outgoing person by nature, Larry was a regular presence at the The Tracks (Texas Lunch). Before moving to ManorCare last yr, he went there almost daily for breakfast or lunch & enjoyed laughing & joking with the waitresses & other patrons/friends.
Surviving are his sister, Phyllis Keyes Purvis, brothers: Richard Keyes, & Sterling "Eddie" Keyes Sr., Special cousin & Helpmate, Marie Rose Johnson. Nieces: June Purvis & Elizabeth Keyes. Nephews: Eugene Purvis, Jr., Sterling Keyes, Jr., & Jamie Purvis. Also his long-time friend & advisor, Paul Freet, along with a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his niece, Verdella Keyes, brother-in-law Eugene "Pete" Purvis, Sr., & his friend, Herbert Holmes.
The family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare Health Services for the kind & compassionate care given to him over this last year.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be held on Sat, Sept 21…12noon - 2:30pm at the American Legion, 755 Phila Ave, Chambersburg. Memorial Contributions to: The American Heart Assoc, or The Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden Ln, Ste 700, New York NY 10038.
Professional Arrangements entrusted to Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 3, 2019