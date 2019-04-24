|
Lawrence E. Kaiser
Fayetteville - Lawrence E. Kaiser, Jr., 92, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Thursday evening, April 18, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, PA. Born November 11, 1926 in Fayetteville, he was a son of the late Lawrence E., Sr. and Hazel L. Carbaugh Kaiser. He was a retired master plumber, co-owner of the former Kaiser Plumbing & Heating in Chambersburg, and later self-employed.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Fayetteville. He was Past Master of General James Chambers Lodge #801 F&AM, and a member of George Washington Council #66, Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW, Moose Lodge #842, and BPO Elks Lodge #600, all in Chambersburg; Tall Cedars of Lebanon in Shippensburg, South Mountain Fish & Game Club, and the Harrisburg Consistory.
His wife, Phyllis E. Shatzer Kaiser, whom he married July 18, 1949, preceded him in death on April 10, 2012. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jane K. Reasner, and a stepson, John S. Kelso, Jr.
He is survived by his son, David L. Kaiser (wife Idelle Maloney) of Cotopaxi, CO; two daughters, Ellen M. Kaiser Shaffer of Westminster, CO and Judith A. Kelso Cushing of Dallastown, PA; his brother, Ronald E. Kaiser (wife Linda) of Chambersburg; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 27th in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Lawton Jacobs will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 PM - 8PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be conducted by members of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 24, 2019