Lawrence H. Rosenberry, Jr.
Chambersburg - Lawrence H. Rosenberry, Jr., 83, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 8, 2019 at Menno Haven while surrounded by his family. Born October 10, 1935 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence H., Sr. and Zelda Guyer Rosenberry. He was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and served with the United States Marine Corps for four years. He had been employed at TB Woods Sons, Inc. in Chambersburg, retiring after 42 ½ years. Mr. Rosenberry was a member of Salem United Brethren Church where he served as a lay leader and Sunday school teacher for many years. He enjoyed league bowling and had bowl several perfect games throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed hiking and traveling, especially to the Tetons, his favorite place to visit.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Helen L. Bowman Rosenberry, whom he married May 5, 1956 ; his daughter, Carol Plummer and husband Ed of Fayetteville; his son, Timothy Rosenberry and wife Michelle of Burleson,Texas; and four grandsons, Scott Plummer and wife Kristal, Derek Plummer and wife Emma, Shane Rosenberry, and Chad Rosenberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Denny Rosenberry.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Jason Baker and Pastor Art Page will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 10, 2019