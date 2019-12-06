|
|
Lawrence Sparks
Carlsle - Lawrence M. Sparks, 81, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away December 5, 2019 at home. He was born on January 25, 1938 in Ethel, West Virginia to Ezra and Elizabeth (Withrow) Sparks. He served in the United States Navy from 1956-1958. He retired from the federal government as a maintenance foreman at White Oak Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing. He was an active member of the American Indian Society of Washington, DC and the American Indian Intertribal Cultural Organization, of which he had served as president for a period of time.
He is survived by his companion, Carol Mowery of Carlisle and his four siblings; Esther Sparks-Harmon of St. Thomas, Ella Phillips of Lesage, WV., Ron Sparks of Fallston, Md, and Ernest Sparks of Worthington, Kentucky. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Ardriene Sparks in 2009.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., St. Thomas, PA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Wednesday. Interment services will be conducted Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Grandview Cemetery in Altoona, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019