Lee F. Guyer
Mercersburg - Lee F. Guyer, 82, of Markes, PA passed away September 1, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Born May 19, 1937 at Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Basil K. and Mary Laird Guyer.
Lee was a graduate of Lemasters High School. A heavy equipment operator, he had been employed by Appalachian Stone of Hagerstown, MD, Valley Quarry of Chambersburg, and Plumber's Construction of Hagerstown. He later operated Lee's Lawn Care & Painting. He was last employed for 15 years by Tuscarora School District.
Lee enjoyed playing softball, watching western movies, hunting, gardening and working on cars. He was a former of Lemasters Ruritan Club.
Surviving family include his wife, Helen M. (Bricker) Guyer, whom he married June 11, 1960. A daughter, Ginger M. Faith and companion, Ryan Beeler, Mercersburg, two sons, Jerry L. (Angela) Guyer, Ft. Loudon, Barry L. Guyer and companion, Kelly Buterbaugh, Mercersburg. Seven grandchildren, Brandi, Dusty, Justen, Kennedy, Kelsey, Bobby, and Heather. Six great grandchildren, Raelyn, Remedy, Dylan, Jacob, Lily, and Jasper. Two sisters, Doris Starr and Wilma Wenger, and a brother, William Guyer. Lee was preceded in death by a son, Terry R. Guyer and a brother, Vaughn Guyer.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on September 5, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Dr. W. David Kent officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Lemasters.
Viewing one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , 3544 N. Progress Avenue, Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 4, 2019